Tasty Tuesday- Strawberry Freezer Jam (Video)

Since Strawberry Pickin’ season is upon us and I figured a simple 3-ingredient Strawberry Freezer Jam recipe was needed. I know your mouth is already watering for those sweet, plump strawberries. Mine sure is. haha

You can’t get any simpler than with 3 ingredients. 🙂

I love picking strawberries. I go every year to a farm and pick a bunch berries. I might go this Saturday to a farm if I have some time.

Wondering where to pick strawberries?

Miller Farms Market

Westmoreland Berry Farm

Mt. Olympus Farm

If you know of other farms to pick your own strawberries let me know and I will add it here. 🙂