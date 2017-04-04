Tasty Tuesday (Video)

By Bonnie Miller
|
Apr 4, 1:00 PM

Every Tuesday you can come here for a Tasty Tuesday Video.

The Tasty Tuesday for today is a Chocolate Cookie Crust Peanut Butter Pie.  Oh my!

For me nothing is better than chocolate and peanut butter.  🙂

Now…who’s gonna make this?

