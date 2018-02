It’s Tax Season and it could be a stressful time for most of us. Don’t fret because the Rappahannock United Way is here to help.

If you worked in 2017 and had a household income less than $66,000, Rappahannock United Way could help you file your taxes for FREE! You could also be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit!

Do your taxes online.

Check the flyer link below that has all the places to go to have your taxes done.

Main Tax Flyer