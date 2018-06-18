Text to win Ashley Home Store’s Best Seat In The House! By Steffanie Atkins | Jun 18, 2018 @ 9:35 AM Silhouettes of crowd at a rock concert Text CVAH to 71441 to enter to win the Best Seat In The House for Travis Tritt on Saturday June 23rd! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lake Shake Rules. Win your FREE Jake Owen tickets at 7:20 am. Brett Young might be the best slow country artist out today! I guess it wasn’t the year of the Vikings. Who will be your Super Bowl team? Your birthday determines what your Halloween Costume should be. Denny’s new Grand Slam mascot is getting slammed.