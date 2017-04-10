Thank you Henny & Roo!

I was surprised last week with an April Box from Henny & Roo. I love everything that came in the box!!! The website is just adorable too.

The little card is really cute too.

Look at all the goodies. Stuff not only for my spoiled happy chickens but a few things for me too. How cute is that chicken potholder? 🙂

The girls have been loving everything they’ve gotten so far. Here they are eating the Chicken Ecstasy treats. (Not pictured is Molly…she was in coop laying an egg).

My BFF got me a 3 month subscription and I can’t wait to see what else I get in these boxes. It’s happy mail for sure! 🙂