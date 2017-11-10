Thank You Veterans

This weekend we honor ALL of our Military Men and Women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. I have a big Military family. I have family members who have served or is serving in the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy. They help keep America FREE.

Tune in this Veterans Day at 5pm for “A Salute to our Military Veterans with Kix Brooks”. Kix will be joined by Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts and many more.

The picture above is of my brother and my father. My brother is retired from the Marine Corps and my father is retired from the Army.

Be sure to thank a Veteran today.

If you’re a Veteran or an active member of the Military, you can score some freebies! (Just remember, many of the offers require proof of I.D. or a uniform).

Applebees Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017: Applebee’s is offering a free meal to military veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day. There will be 8 entrées to choose from. Military ID or proof of service required.

Cicis Pizza, Nov. 11, 2017. Free pizza buffet with Military ID.

Cracker Barrel, Nov. 11, 2017. Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake.

Little Caesars® Pizza, Nov. 11, 2017. Free pizza or $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo to all US Armed Forces veterans and active military members between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. With proof of military service, at participating stores nationwide. Call ahead to verify participation.

Outback Steakhouse Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017. Outback Steakhouse is honoring America’s military veterans by offering active duty military and veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage. This offer is available to Military Personnel and veterans with ID. Also receive 15% off your purchase from Nov. 12-Dec 31, 2017.

Red Lobster Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017. Free Appetizer or Dessert with military ID or proof of service. Vets may choose from a select list of appetizers and desserts.

Red Robin Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017. Free Red’s Tavern Double and Bottomless Steak Fries for all Red Robin guests with a military ID or proof of service.

Ruby Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2017. Free appetizer (up to $10) at participating locations, proof of service required.

Shoney’s, Nov. 11, 2017. Free All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared Breakfast Bar for veterans and active duty servicemembers. Dine-in only, from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Proof of Service required.

Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day Meal, Nov. 11, 2017. Free meal from special menu. Includes sides and a soft drink, coffee, or tea. Proof of service required. Dine-in only.

The complete list of freebies can be found here at Veterans Magazine.