WFLS St Jude Radiothon sponsored by Total Comfort Heating & Air and Extreme Custom Collision was a huge success because of you.

Thank you to all that donated and thank you to those who became a Partner In Hope.

Our Total for this year was over $138,600.

Thank you to Shirlie Slack, Allen & Allen, Saxon Shoes and Window World.

This past Saturday, the St Jude Fun Day was so much fun, thanks to Darryl Grant & The Philadelphia Connection, Wine & Design of Fredericksburg, Sneek A Peek, Homefix and up and coming NASCAR great, Macy Causey

All to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Thank you!!!!