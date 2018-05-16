THE PLAYERS 2018 Military Appreciation Day Concert in 360 degrees- Luke Combs (Video)

According to Country Music Tattle Tale: Luke Combs performed in front of the iconic par-3, 17th hole island green of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass to a packed stadium of roaring fans. Halfway through the concert two PGA TOUR players, Branden Grace and Justin Rose, surprised Luke and encouraged him to take a shot at hitting a ball onto the iconic Island Green from just behind the concert stage. His ball unfortunately landed in the water, but his performance was a hole-in-one!