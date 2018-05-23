The Voice 2018- Spensha Baker and Kane Brown – Finale: “What Ifs” (Video) By Bonnie Miller | May 23, 2018 @ 8:30 AM Did you miss Kane Brown on The Voice Finale last night? He performed “What Ifs” with Spensha Baker. I think they did a pretty good job. kane brownperformancespensha bakerthe voicevideowatchwhat if's SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brad Paisley with Kane Brown Kane Brown- Richmond Kane Brown Thomas Rhett – Leave Right Now (Martin Jensen Mix) (Video) Southern Halo- “Anything is Possible” (Lyric Video) Is it Friday yet?