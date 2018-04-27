This amazing kid builds the Titanic out of Legos.

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. If you going on vacation to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, stop and see the Titanic.

RELATED CONTENT

Our “Can of Worms” this morning: What is the compromise in your house?

A “BUNCH” of Marvel Superhero’s come together!! You’ve got to watch.

We’re gabbing about over used workplace catch phrases. What’s yours?

Our fill in the Blank Tuesday is about the expiration date!

WIN Dominion Raceway tickets all week!

Happy Earth Day! Summit Recycling of Fred. wants to help you recycle.