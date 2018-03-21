THIS IS HOW I’M ENJOYING THE SNOW DAY

Jessica says I’m nuts. My parents say I’m nuts. Maybe…I’m nuts? I LOVE SNOW. I like watching it fall, I like throwing the jeep into 4 wheel drive and going out in it, and I REALLY like a good snowball fight. However, the only way to see it out of the station window this morning is to turn off the lights. So here is my view at work this morning, kinda looks like the bridge of the Starship Enterprise right? The only problem I see is that…well…I can’t really see! I’ll do my best not to hit the wrong button but….at least I can see the snow.