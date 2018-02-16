This is just the cutest!

A few days ago, I saw a post on the The Burg Rocks! Facebook group of a Chicken rock set. I had to have it.

The painter of the rocks said she was hiding them in Hurkamp Park one afternoon.

The next morning after I saw the post, I was on my way to work. I decided to see if the Chicken rocks were there. Maybe…just maybe no one found them yet. I had no idea where to look. I just knew by a clue that was posted that they were sitting on the ground by some flowers.

I parked my car and walked over and my eyes immediately went to the little package. I was so excited. I couldn’t believe no one found them yet.

It’s so cute. I’ve painted, found and hid many rocks. This I will be keeping. They look great on my desk in my office.

I have a feeling once Spring and Summer get here there will probably be more rock hiding/finding around town. 🙂

I know there’s a basket of rocks at Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg and they put smiles on the patients faces.

I’ve talked about rocks a bunch of times on-air and on my blog…

