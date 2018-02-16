This is just the cutest!
By Bonnie Miller
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

A few days ago, I saw a post on the The Burg Rocks! Facebook group of a Chicken rock set.  I had to have it.

The painter of the rocks said she was hiding them in Hurkamp Park one afternoon.

The next morning after I saw the post, I was on my way to work.  I decided to see if the Chicken rocks were there.  Maybe…just maybe no one found them yet.  I had no idea where to look.  I just knew by a clue that was posted that they were sitting on the ground by some flowers.

I parked my car and walked over and my eyes immediately went to the little package.  I was so excited.  I couldn’t believe no one found them yet.

It’s so cute.  I’ve painted, found and hid many rocks.  This I will be keeping.  They look great on my desk in my office.

I have a feeling once Spring and Summer get here there will probably be more rock hiding/finding around town.  🙂

I know there’s a basket of rocks at Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg and they put smiles on the patients faces.

I’ve talked about rocks a bunch of times on-air and on my blog…

Rocks

Rocks

Rocks

Rocks

Rocks