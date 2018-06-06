This trio of sisters called “Southern Halo” is awesome. By Jessica Cash | Jun 6, 2018 @ 5:38 AM Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. It was so great to meet “Southern Halo” on Monday. Thank you for coming to Fredericksburg. Don’t miss our next new artist introduction. Keep listening to WFLS for details. SHARE RELATED CONTENT There are so many impassable roads today. Be careful. Can we eat them all before our co-workers get here? Is it what your dad wants for Father’s Day! How come we don’t eat soup in the Summer? Luminaria at Fredericksburg National Cemetery is amazing. Who has the biggest pet snake in the area?