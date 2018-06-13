This will be the CUTEST thing you’ll see all day…

I have baby bunnies in my backyard. They are just so precious. I hope this puts a smile on your face. With everything bad in the world this is probably going to be the cutest thing you will see day. 🙂

Yesterday morning, before work I was out with the chickens and we came across a baby bunny not in the nest with the others. I picked it up and I placed it back with it’s siblings.

Here’s the babies in the nest.

The chickens don’t seem to mind the bunnies. The mother rabbit stops by every morning and evening to feed the babies and tuck them in their holes. They are getting bigger though and they want to explore and hop around the yard near the nest. It’s so cute watching them.

I know they are wild bunnies but I can enjoy them for now. And no, we will not be domesticating them.