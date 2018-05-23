Thomas Rhett – Leave Right Now (Martin Jensen Mix) (Video) By Bonnie Miller | May 23, 2018 @ 1:00 PM New music from Thomas Rhett with DJ Martin Jensen. Watch the video. What do you think? dj martin jensenlove itnew musicremixThomas Rhettvideowhat do you think SHARE RELATED CONTENT The Voice 2018- Spensha Baker and Kane Brown – Finale: “What Ifs” (Video) Southern Halo- “Anything is Possible” (Lyric Video) Is it Friday yet? 2018 Billboard Music Awards- Country Winners Meet My Chicken Monday Everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding…