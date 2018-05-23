Thomas Rhett – Leave Right Now (Martin Jensen Mix) (Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 23, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

New music from Thomas Rhett with DJ Martin Jensen.

Watch the video.  What do you think?

