Thursday Morning Brain Fry
By Steven Waters
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 6:33 AM

Here’s a great way to kill time at work and not…um…work. After looking at this image for a while, I’m still not sure what’s going on. What do you see? Are the lines straight or angled?

Spoiler alert: They are straight.

Related Content

One of our favorite moments from the Bee Gees Stay...
Remember when Jessica’s eyes bulged when she...
Thank you Fredericksburg! $136,089 for St. Jude!
Zerorez cleaned my air ducts today!
Look up in the sky: it’s Steve!
Tomorrow we kick off WAWA Wednesday!