NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: (L-R) Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Rascal Flatts is at Jiffy Lube Live this Saturday night with Dan+Shay and Carly Pearce.

Be listening every hour from 8am-5pm for a Rascal Flatts song. When you hear it, be caller #9 at 373-5670 to win your tickets!

It’s ‘Ticket Takeover Thursday’ only on 93.3, WFLS!