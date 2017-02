Did you miss the post on the WFLS Facebook page last week about Tim and Faith’s new duet?

Well here it is for you. Be sure to give it a listen. The country power couple helped write the song with 2 other song writers. Tim says the song was inspired by some of the film’s dialogue.

The movie “The Shack” which stars Tim McGraw is out in theaters on March 3rd.

What do you think of the song?