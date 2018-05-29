Tim McGraw – Humble and Kind (Nunca Te Olvides de Amar) (Official Video en Espanol)
By Bonnie Miller
May 29, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Tim McGraw released “Humble and Kind” in Spanish.

Tim told Billboard:  “It’s one thing to say I’m ‘being universal,’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message.  To make someone understand that you’re trying to love them through a song and work to make people feel it is a pretty cool thing. My Spanish may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own — that’s good enough to try.”

No matter what language it’s such a beautiful song.

