Tiny House Expo This Weekend!
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 11, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Don’t miss the Tiny House Expo this weekend at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.  I love tiny houses and I totally think I could live in one as long as I had my husband, cat-Tyion and my chickens.  (The chickens would have their own tiny house/coop of course).  haha

The Tiny House Expo is 2 days- Saturday & Sunday.

See dozens of tiny houses, yurts, container homes, skoolies and related exhibits under one roof!

See the latest in:

  • Finished THOWs and shells
  • Trailer frames
  • Building materials / plans
  • Products / furnishings
  • Appliances
  • Zoning regulations / building codes
  • Financing / insurance

Hours:  General Admission for Saturday (5/12) from 10am-5pm and Sunday (5/13) from 10am-3pm.

Admission is $12 and Kids under 12- FREE with a paying Adult.

