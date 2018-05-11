Don’t miss the Tiny House Expo this weekend at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. I love tiny houses and I totally think I could live in one as long as I had my husband, cat-Tyion and my chickens. (The chickens would have their own tiny house/coop of course). haha

The Tiny House Expo is 2 days- Saturday & Sunday.

See dozens of tiny houses, yurts, container homes, skoolies and related exhibits under one roof!

See the latest in:

Finished THOWs and shells

Trailer frames

Building materials / plans

Products / furnishings

Appliances

Zoning regulations / building codes

Financing / insurance

Hours: General Admission for Saturday (5/12) from 10am-5pm and Sunday (5/13) from 10am-3pm.

Admission is $12 and Kids under 12- FREE with a paying Adult.