Today we kickoff “Jessica’s Shoe A Day In May” with Saxon Shoes!

By Jessica Cash
|
May 1, 7:22 AM

Happy May Day!  I’ve teamed up with Saxon Shoes to feature a shoe a day in May from Saxon Shoes at the Village at Spotsylvania Towne Center. Listen at 9:20 am every morning for the featured shoe, then register at wfls.com for a $50 Saxon Shoes gift card.  If you haven’t been to Saxon Shoes, you’ve got to go see what is new for Spring and Summer for your feet.  And as you see in the photo, lots of accessories!

