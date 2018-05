It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day! Who was your favorite teacher?

RELATED CONTENT

How old is your pet?

What have you skipped out on because something better came up?

Win Tim and Faith tickets on WFLS every hour today!

The Walmart yodeler is now “Famous.”

Fill in the blank Tuesday. “The best quote to live by is BLANK!!”

“Who’s coattails are you riding on, and for what?”