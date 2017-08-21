Looks like we will only be able to see a partial solar eclipse today. Watch a LIVE Stream here.

For the 22401 zipcode…The eclipse will peak at 2:42:56 pm EDT, when the moon obscures 83.5% of the sun.

Put in your zip code here to find out what you’ll see, and the time you’ll see it.

According to NASA. From a 70-mile stretch between Salem, Oregon and Charleston, South Carolina, the total solar eclipse will be seen. Everywhere else in the U.S. will see a partial eclipse. I have some family in Nashville who will get to see the whole total solar eclipse. Pretty neat.

Eclipse facts can be found here.

Looks like some of the Library Branches are having events.

There won’t be another total solar eclipse until 2024.

***REMEMBER: NEVER look directly at the sun: It can permanently damage your eyes! You must use proper safety equipment to look at any type of solar eclipse.***