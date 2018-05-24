Traffic this Memorial Day Weekend…
By Bonnie Miller
|
May 24, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Cars in long row on highway in traffic jam

You and 42 million other people will be on the roads this Memorial Day Weekend.  It’s up 5% from last year and overall the most traffic in 12 years.  With the gas prices lately it’s crazy so many people are traveling.

The busiest time to be on the roads is this afternoon between 4:30pm-7pm.

AAA advises that you test your battery, look for engine coolant leaks and check the condition of your tires.  Don’t forget your cellphone and charger, a flashlight, a tool kit, water and snacks.

Are you going to be traveling?  Safe travels!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jason Aldean: “Drowns the Whiskey” – The Voice 2018 (Video) Thomas Rhett – Leave Right Now (Martin Jensen Mix) (Video) The Voice 2018- Spensha Baker and Kane Brown – Finale: “What Ifs” (Video) Southern Halo- “Anything is Possible” (Lyric Video) Is it Friday yet? 2018 Billboard Music Awards- Country Winners