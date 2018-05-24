Traffic this Memorial Day Weekend…

You and 42 million other people will be on the roads this Memorial Day Weekend. It’s up 5% from last year and overall the most traffic in 12 years. With the gas prices lately it’s crazy so many people are traveling.

The busiest time to be on the roads is this afternoon between 4:30pm-7pm.

AAA advises that you test your battery, look for engine coolant leaks and check the condition of your tires. Don’t forget your cellphone and charger, a flashlight, a tool kit, water and snacks.

Are you going to be traveling? Safe travels!