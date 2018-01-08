Travis Tritt is coming to Fredericksburg!! Put June 23 on your calander!

Congratulations to Jennetta Margrave of Spotsylvania! She won her free tickets this morning. Your free tickets at 7:20 am tomorrow!!

TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM ON SATURDAY, JUNE 23

AT THE MARKS AND HARRISON AMPHITHEATER

Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, January 12 at 10 AM

$15 Early Bird General Admission Tickets Available for One Week

Fredericksburg, VA – January 8, 2018 – Celebrate Virginia After Hours announced that Travis Tritt will perform at the Marks and Harrison Amphitheater in Fredericksburg, VA on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Tickets for go on-sale Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10 AM at celebratevirginiaafterhours.com with $15 Early Bird General Admission tickets available for just one week.

More than 25 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. A Marietta, Ga. native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” His 25-year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts. Most recently, Tritt released a special live 2-disc CD and DVD, titled A Man and His Guitar – Live From The Franklin Theatre, which is now available through all major digital retailers. For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Tickets for Travis Tritt on Saturday, June 23, 2017 at Celebrate Virginia After Hours go on-sale Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM at www.CelebrateVirginiaAfterHours.com, or by phone at 804-423-1911. $15 Early Bird General Admission tickets to the Travis Tritt concert are available for one week only. All events are rain or shine. No refunds.

Celebrate Virginia After Hours is located at the Marks and Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA. Gates open at 5:30PM; show is at 7:00PM

About Celebrate Virginia After Hours:

Celebrate Virginia After Hours is a foundation driven concert series with all net proceeds going to The American Constitution Spirit Foundation’s National Constitution Plaque Initiative, dedicated to placing the bronze original replicas of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in educational institutions in local communities and across the country. For more information on the National Constitution Plaque initiative, visit www.plaqueinitiative.org.

