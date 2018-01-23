Do you have tricks to save a buck?

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. “What we’re gabbing about,” weird, crazy or out of the box tips you might do to save a buck.

Don’t coupon- it forces you to overspend. Most coupons are on name brand items, and even with a coupon generic brands are cheaper. Don’t buy pre-grated cheese. It’s so much more expensive than a block of cheese you can grate yourself. Challenge yourself to use cash only. Using credit cards and debit cards promote overspending.

See more from our friends at “A Small Life,” here.