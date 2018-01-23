Do you have tricks to save a buck?

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. “What we’re gabbing about,” weird, crazy or out of the box tips you might do to save a buck.
- Don’t coupon- it forces you to overspend. Most coupons are on name brand items, and even with a coupon generic brands are cheaper.
- Don’t buy pre-grated cheese. It’s so much more expensive than a block of cheese you can grate yourself.
- Challenge yourself to use cash only. Using credit cards and debit cards promote overspending.
