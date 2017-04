What we learned this morning with a round of “Pin The Tail On The Bologna.”

Before the Simpson’s, the Flintstones was the most profitable cartoon for 30 years. FACT If you lift a kangaroo’s tail off the ground, it can’t hop. FACT The “Twitter” bird has an official name, “Larry.” FACT (named after Larry Bird) Most elephants weigh less than the tongue of a blue whale. FACT