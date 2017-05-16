Tyrion is 9 months old…how did that happen?
By Bonnie Miller
May 16, 2017 @ 9:56 AM

I can’t believe Tyrion is 9 months old already.  He will be 1 in August.  Should I throw a kitty party like I did for my chickens?

He loves sleeping on my lap or in my husbands arms.

Don’t you just want to kiss his little face?

He gets a weekly swim in a bathtub.  He’s obsessed with WATER and yes he loves it.  🙂

Tyrion likes to hide at the top of the basement stairs and jump up and try to scare me.  Makes me laugh every time.

He a sweet fur baby.  He still gets into EVERYTHING.  Hopefully, as he gets older he will learn that he doesn’t need to inspect all.the.things.  haha

