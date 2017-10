When trying to leave for work this morning my cat, Tyrion noticed a bug on the ceiling.

He was very determined to get it and he didn’t care how far up it was. I caught him climbing an Amish Quilt I have in the hallway. Missed the picture on that one. haha

Are your cats or dogs obsessed with little bugs?

If a fly gets in my house, I know it’s not there long because Tyrion always gets them. He’s my little bug hunter.