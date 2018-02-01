Tyrion is OBSESSED…

Remember the above pic of my cat Tyrion with a fork? He literally will go into the sink and grab whatever he wants and then take it to other areas of the house. He’s crazy!!!!

My husband found him with a big plastic mixing spoon the other day. Was he going to make something? Doubt it. haha

I’ve found utensils on the floor. I’ve even seen him pick up a little jar of peanut butter off the counter. It’s so cute when he’s stealing things because he uses his paws or mouth. We can’t be mad at him. All we can do is laugh. We just don’t want him to get hurt.

Here’s a spoon I found one afternoon when I got home from the station.

Yesterday morning, I found this little paring knife on the kitchen floor.

I guess we are going to have to make sure everything is in the dishwasher or put away in drawers.

I’m scared to what I’m going to find next? haha

What are your pets obsessed with?