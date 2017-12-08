Tyrion loves his chicken sisters…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

The other night, when I went to lock up my chickens…Molly came running up for a hug.  So, I picked her up and brought her to the backdoor where Tyrion was watching.  My husband lifted Tyrion up and he gave Molly a goodnight kiss.

How sweet?

Related Content

Chicken Selfie
Chickens and Flowers
Tyrion is home
Meet My Chicken Monday
My chicks
Chicken Slow Mo (VIDEO)