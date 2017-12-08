Tyrion loves his chicken sisters… By Bonnie Miller | Dec 8, 2017 @ 1:00 PM The other night, when I went to lock up my chickens…Molly came running up for a hug. So, I picked her up and brought her to the backdoor where Tyrion was watching. My husband lifted Tyrion up and he gave Molly a goodnight kiss. How sweet? barn mixchickenschickens and kittenskisseslife with chickensloveMollysweetturkish vantyrion Related Content Chicken Selfie Chickens and Flowers Tyrion is home Meet My Chicken Monday My chicks Chicken Slow Mo (VIDEO)