Ummm…Goat Yoga? (VIDEO)

I saw that there’s this new craze. It’s called Goat Yoga. It’s people doing Yoga with social goats wandering around.

(Pic from goat at Messick’s Farm Market)

From the video: It started as an experiment: Get a group of yogis together to practice yoga in a barn, then bring on the goats. This type of meditation might be unusual but people from around the world are finding the benefit (and fun) in it. According to Lainey Morse, the owner of Goat Yoga in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, fans have fallen in love with this type of animal therapy so much so that there is already a 600 person waiting list.

Goats like yoga too. 🙂 Would you try it?