Update on my kitten, Tyrion

Tyrion doesn’t look impressed in the above photo. haha

My little kitten gave us a scare. He managed to eat something he shouldn’t have last Friday. He had no appetite at all. 🙁

All weekend my husband and I were worried. We ended up taking him to Care Hospital in Central Park. The staff there is amazing. They really care about your pets. Even tho, Tyrion wanted nothing to do with him and continued hissing at them they did what they could to get to the bottom of it. They did an xray which showed a little piece of something he ate in his colon. Thankfully, they told us he would be passing it on his own. He is doing really well now and is still on some meds and special food. He’s eating like normal now. 🙂

Here he is drinking water. He loves getting on the kitchen sink and drinking from the faucet.