Ellen who has Toby sent me an update last week. Toby is the King of the coop and from the looks of it all the hens love him.

I love that he’s found his voice. A big difference from his first crow. ahaha

I can’t believe how big he is. He’s all grown up.

He’s 22 weeks old this week. His sister, Pippi can lay her first egg any day now.

