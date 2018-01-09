This Is Us – Season 2: What’s Happened So Far- Promo (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jan 9, 2018 @ 1:00 PM This Is Us is back tonight on NBC at 9pm. Will you be watching? Let’s make it a date. backnbcpromoseason 2teaserthis is ustv showwill you be watching Related Content Keith Urban & Miranda Lambert | CMA 50th Awar... Calling all “This Is Us” Fans… (... New GOT Trailer (Video) The Great British Bake Off 2016 Christmas Special ... This is Us- Tonight! (Video) This Is Us – Your Very First Look at Season ...