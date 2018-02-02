This Is Us this SUNDAY (Video)

Okay so if you’re a fan of “This is Us” like myself then do not miss the new episode this Sunday after the Super Bowl. Finally, all of our questions will be answered.

Here’s the highlights from the last episode.

After every episode my friend, Monta shares on Facebook her wisdom and it’s always spot on. This is her post from the last episode…

In the last episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” we live out the day leading up to the night Jack dies. That’s right, y’all. It’s here. And, this episode shall henceforth be known as “The One Where ‘This Is Us’ Single-Handedly Kills The Crock Pot Industry.” Yeah. Act like y’all did just go unplug every countertop appliance, your stove, your dishwasher, and every damn thing else you own. This episode opens with George & Sally (who the hell are they…?! We’ll find out later….) cleaning out their house to sell it, and George dancing with Sally, singing her favorite song to her. “That’ll be the day that I die…” Ominous, much? What we do know is that it is now Super Bowl Sunday 1998 in Jack’s life timeline, and as I predicted months ago, Super Bowl Sunday WILL be the day that he dies — both on the show and “in real life,” as Jack’s death will air in a special “This Is Us” episode immediately after the Super Bowl next Sunday.

But, first…this week. Let’s first cover some modern-day stuff. Kate deals with her dog anxieties (because Jack died saving her dog…? Write me down for that, just as I predicted months back…) and adopts “the Jacob Tremblay of dogs,” Audio. Beth and Randall begin renovations William’s old apartment building, complete with help from Kevin. Meanwhile, Kevin is working through his list of people with whom he needs to make a mends, including a final breakup with Sofie and being reunited with Jack’s necklace. The only name left on Kevin’s list…? “Dad.”

That takes us back to Super Bowl Sunday (SBS) 1998. Jack and Rebecca’s final SBS with the kids as they each prepare to graduate high school and enter adulthood. But, not without some fun-filled teen angst. Randall bails on SBS to take Allison on their first official date (to see “Titanic” for the 7th time); Kate heads off to her friend Molly’s house after a fight with Jack — with whom she later made a mends and left with a smile; and Kevin trotted off to Sofie’s after blowing up at his parents about his career-ending injury and his derailed college plans. That leaves Jack and Rebecca to enjoy their SBS traditions alone, including watching the pregame special and noshing on chili. Jack begins to make serious plans for Big Three Homes, and he asks Rebecca to be his business partner as they begin with house-flipping projects. Rebecca and Jack take the opportunity to “celebrate” upstairs while the kids are away. Kate and Randall eventually return home, but Kevin elects to stay at Sofie’s house (and hit up a party in the woods), declining an offer to speak to Jack when he calls home, telling Rebecca he will talk to him in the morning.

Let’s stop here for a moment to flash back. Who are George and Sally? Jack and Rebecca’s former neighbors who — while Rebecca is visibly pregnant — brings an old family crock pot over for the Pearsons to use. Thanks, George!

Back to 1998. With the rest of the family in bed for the night, Jack takes the time to put away all the food, do the dishes, clean the kitchen, and even sweep and mop. Before heading to bed, Jack turns off the crock pot, looks around the kitchen at all the markings of his years there with his growing family, and writes a note to Kevin — loving but firm — telling him that he loves him, but that Kevin owes them an apology.

As Jack retreats to the bedroom, we see that old crock pot on the counter, which George mentioned (17 years earlier!!!!) had a faulty switch, as it sparks to life and sets the kitchen ablaze. Knowing what we know from previous episodes — the house has electrical issues, and they’ve recently forgotten to change the batteries in the smoke detector — we see the blaze travel through the Pearson home, heading for the stairs, as four of the five Pearsons lay in bed.

And, there you have it. The end of SBS is upon us, the Pearson house is on fire, and this year on SBS, we will see the moment we’ve all been simultaneously pining for and praying would never come — the death of Jack Pearson.

#ThisIsUs

All I know is you better have the tissues ready because we are all going to need them.