This past weekend, I had to go to Manassas. I decided on my way home to stop off at historic downtown Manassas and go exploring. I stumbled upon The Lemonade Bakery. The cupcakes are yummy.

I finally came upon a LOVE sign sitting at a water tower and old train at the train tracks. It’s in a pavilion that has a real ice skating rink. It’s really cool.

On my way home, I took Rt. 28 basically so I could avoid 95. I stopped off at Messick’s Farm Market and they have a cute LOVE sign there too.

Have you found all the Virginia Love signs?

There are over 90 LOVE signs all over the state. Other LOVE signs I’ve been to include Hurkamp Park, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Richmond Raceway, Downtown Culpeper, and the one that used to be off Kenmore Avenue last year .

I think they are awesome and perfect for the ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan. There’s some really cool ones that I want to go see.