On Saturday, some friends and I went to the Virginia Poultry Breeders Association Fall Show. Really, it was me dragging two of my girlfriends. haha
I found out about the show last year after the fact so I made sure to save the date this year. I wanted to see all the different chickens. It was fun!
Here’s some of the chickens I saw…
Silkie…
Gold Laced…
Big Ol’ Fluffy butt…
Roos…
This was one of my favorites. She’s a featherleg Beigian bearded d’Uccie Mille Fleur. I don’t even know how to pronounce all that. haha How pretty is she?
Did you go? Did you enter any of your chickens?