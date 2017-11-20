On Saturday, some friends and I went to the Virginia Poultry Breeders Association Fall Show. Really, it was me dragging two of my girlfriends. haha

I found out about the show last year after the fact so I made sure to save the date this year. I wanted to see all the different chickens. It was fun!

Here’s some of the chickens I saw…

Silkie…

Gold Laced…

Big Ol’ Fluffy butt…

Roos…

This was one of my favorites. She’s a featherleg Beigian bearded d’Uccie Mille Fleur. I don’t even know how to pronounce all that. haha How pretty is she?

Did you go? Did you enter any of your chickens?