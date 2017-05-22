Way to Go Everyone!

A big congrats to everyone who ran yesterday in the Marine Corps Half Marathon, 5 Miler or the Devil Dog Challenge. You are awesome! 🙂

I saw this sign at Kenmore Avenue and William street when I was meeting at Radio station to pick up van.

Runners going up the dreaded “Hospital Hill”.

Signs we had to hold up.

DJ2Much on the mic motivating runners. This sign was one of the most popular.

Don’t blink…there goes our very own Jessica Cash making her way up Hospital Hill. She conquered it!

Here’s my husband just finished conquering the hill. I’m so proud of him. This was his 15th half marathon.

My husband shaking Marines hands.

Good job to everyone!

How nice are these medals?