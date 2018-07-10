Welcome to the 14th Annual Chick-fil-a Cow Appreciation Day! By Jessica Cash | Jul 10, 2018 @ 6:06 AM Embrace the crazy! Here I am in my cow outfit! Have you ever dressed up for the occasion? SHARE RELATED CONTENT We are so excited for WFLS Fest!! Get ready for September 29th! There’s a few days left to help support the Semper Fi Fund! What’s your mode today: still holiday or back to work? Help support The Semper Fi Fund with a great raffle. Keith Urban has one and Jessica has one. Who has a big chair pic? Steve talks to Parmalee! Go see them this weekend.