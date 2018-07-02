WFLS is getting new digs…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

On Friday, we took a field trip to see the new building.  The picture above is L-R: Kelly, Myself, Steve and Bill standing in what will be the WFLS Studio.  (Jessica is not pictured because she was on vacation and out of state).

Here’s the new building.  You might have seen it off I-95 at the Spotsylvania exit next to CarMax.  Now you know what’s going to be there.  🙂

This will be the WFLS Studio.

Here’s WFLS Part timers.  L-R:  Norman, Kelly, Sam and Bobby.

We are all excited and can’t wait to move in.  The new studios are going to be state of the art and very high tech.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Meet My Chicken Monday It’s the 1st annual Dogs @ Work Day here at WFLS! Dierks Bentley – Burning Man- ft. Brothers Osborne (Lyric Video) CMT Crossroads: Leon Bridges and Luke Combs- “When It Rains It Pours” (Video) Ticket Takeover Thursday Garden Pests…Chickens were not amused.