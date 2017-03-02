Thursday and Friday is the WFLS St. Jude Radiothon. Every year we put on the radiothon to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can make a difference. Become a partner in hope. Call now at 800-335-9793.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago.

St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent. St. Jude WON’T STOP until no child dies from cancer.

Help St Jude continue its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

Donate now by calling: 800-335-9793

Also…be sure to join us this Saturday for St. Jude Fun Day at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Center Court from 11-4. Lots going on with the proceeds benefiting St. Jude.