What are you reading?

I love going to the library every now and then. My favorite one is the Central Rappahannock Regional in downtown Fredericksburg off Caroline Street. The library has saved me so much money over the years. Especially last year when I was doing research on backyard chickens. I went to the library every week and probably checked out every.single.book on chickens. I’m not kidding. My husband would make fun of me when he would see me bring home a new stack of chicken books. I would say “Hey, at least I’m not spending money on these books” and he would say “true”.

What’s the last book you read?

I just finished reading the book “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Canadian author, Margaret Atwood. My BFF and I read it together. Sort of like our own book club. To be honest, at times I was lost when the author randomly brought up random flashbacks. Sometimes it didn’t always make sense where it was placed. But regardless, it’s still a good book if you’re looking for something interesting to read. And if you didn’t know Hulu has turned this book into a show. I love the show and I’m excited for Season 2.

Any recommendations on what I should read next?