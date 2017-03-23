What’s Florida Georgia Line’s favorite food?

Florida Georgia Line’s Bryan Kelley and Tyler Hubbard recently sat down with Delish. You can read the whole article here.

The guys seem to eat pretty healthy but…Where is the one place that Bryan of Florida Georgia Line must stop?

“If I drop by a Krispy Kreme and the hot sign’s on, hell yeah! I don’t care what time of day it is, I’m going in,” Bryan Kelley said. “That’s a Kelley family rule: If you drive by — it can’t be two days in a row — but if you drive by, you have to go in. If you see it, there’s a reason you saw it. You go.”

For Tyler Hubbard, it’s “Chocolate gelato and pizza,” . “If I’m cheating, that’s what I go to. I know it’s simple, but that’s it for me.”

