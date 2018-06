Happy Monday! We have your tickets for Jason Aldean all week!

RELATED CONTENT

Race car driver Logan Clark is my guest on “In The Community.”

Congrats to the 4 leaf clover champ Katie Borka of Spotsylvania.

Bonnie wins at the Caroline County Fair! And challenges Jessica to a pie contest.

TGIF! It’s our Finally Friday Show!

Great motivational speakers!

It’s National Selfie Day. I just can’t get it right.