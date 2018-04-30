“Who’s coattails are you riding on, and for what?” By Jessica Cash | Apr 30, 2018 @ 9:06 AM Today is national honesty day so tell the truth. “Who’s coattails are you riding on, and for what?” Costco, Amazon Prime, Netflix???? RELATED CONTENT Plunging into a deep freeze is the hottest new thing. Our “Can of Worms” this morning: What is the compromise in your house? This amazing kid builds the Titanic out of Legos. A “BUNCH” of Marvel Superhero’s come together!! You’ve got to watch. We’re gabbing about over used workplace catch phrases. What’s yours? Our fill in the Blank Tuesday is about the expiration date!