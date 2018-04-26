Willie Nelson – Ready to Roar (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Apr 26, 2018 @ 1:00 PM Willie Nelson has released new music and a video. Give it a listen. It’s very upbeat. What do you think? Willie’s new album Last Man Standing hits stores tomorrow (April 27th) which is 2 days before his 85th birthday. countrygive it a listenhate itlast man standinglove itnew albumnew songready to roarwhat do you thinkwilliewillie nelson RELATED CONTENT Dierks Bentley – Woman, Amen (Live From Jimmy Kimmel Live!) (Video) You can get Concert Tickets for $20… Happy 2nd Birthday to Amelia Glen Campbell’s Children sing in Honor of their late Father Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Are ‘Meant to Be’ (Video) Sugarland – Babe (Static Video) ft. Taylor Swift