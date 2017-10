This time of year birds love to hang out on the antenna or big tree here at the radio station parking lot.

They like to leave presents on our vehicles. Steve’s car was really bad the other day. He had to take it right to the car wash. haha

I took these pictures yesterday afternoon before I left. It’s nothing like it was a few days ago. The antenna was packed and so was the tree.

Whenever I see this the birds it means Winter is coming. These birds are gathering so they can prepare to fly South.