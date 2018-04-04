World Health Day For World Concern

Today is World Health Day so here at WFLS- along with our colleagues at Alpha Media Stations around the country- We are attempting to do something that’s never been done before and that’s to Cure ONE Million Children in ONE day. But we can’t do it without your help.

We are raising money today to cure Children of parasites with threaten Children living in developing countries causing blindness, malnutrition, disease, and even death.

Through World Concern 44 cents will provide a dose of medicine that will cure ONE Child of parasites.

Please donate here or call 888-544-5448.