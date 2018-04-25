You can get Concert Tickets for $20…

Live Nation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place next week from April 30th through May 8th with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season. The deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.

The deal starts next Monday, April 30th at 8:00 am local time at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8th at 11:59 pm local time.

$20 Country shows will include:

Alan Jackson

Brad Paisley

Dierks Bentley

Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Kid Rock

Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town

Rascal Flatts

Shania Twain

Zac Brown Band